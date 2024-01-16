2024 Date Set For Highly Anticipated Fishkill Polar Plunge

The event where brave souls jump into a frozen lake for a great cause is now in its 26th year.

A Polar Bear Plunge is an event held during the winter where participants enter a body of water despite the low temperature. In the United States, polar bear plunges are usually held to raise money for a charitable organization.

I gotta say, I have never jumped into a frozen lake before and I honestly don't think I'd be able to handle it as I'm not a winter person LOL although its said that jumping into cold water is generally good for reducing inflammation, so some athletes find it helpful in reducing soreness. Its also said that people in general also report feeling better after a cold plunge, finding a euphoric release from anxiety and depression lasting for days, so I could see the appeal in participating in an event like the Polar Plunge. But beyond that, it also feels good to know you're making a difference in helping out a great cause.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is a huge fundraising effort to help the Special Olympics and its athetes with participating individuals or teams collecting pledges to reserve their spot. One of the most popular Polar Plunge events in our area of the Hudson Valley is the Fishkill Polar Plunge held each year at Camp Mariah located on Sharpe Reservation in Fishkill.

Fishkill Polar Plunge Returns for 26th Year

Get your speedo ready, or whatever bathing suit attire you plan to wear, and get ready to help support the atheletes of Special Olympics New York on Saturday, Feb 17 at Sharpe Reservation/Camp Mariah Fishkill located at 436 Van Wyck Lake Rd, Fishkill, NY. Fundraise and get more info here.

