Dice Man Seemingly Trolls Poughkeepie in Social Media Post

Andrew "Dice" Clay made Poughkeepse reference in February 2024.

The Dice Man came to prominence in the late 80s and in 1990 he would become the first comedian to sell out two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden. He also was the star of the great film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

Andrew Dice Clay has appeared in several films and television shows including critically acclaimed supporting roles in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine in 2013 and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born in 2018. He also starred in the great television series Dice which aired on Showtime for two seasons. Dice continues to appear in films as well as tour as a stand-up act.

A couple years ago, Dice pissed off many in the Poughkeepsie area when he canceled three shows at the very last minute. The Dice Man's ego was the talk of the town when rumours were flying about the reason for the cancelation which was alegedly because theo promoter of the comedy club he was scheduled to appear at didn't send a stretch limo to pick him up as that he was said to have been promised. The vehicle that was sent to pick him up (reportedly and Escalade) was apparently unnaceptable, so he never got in it the vehicle and never showed up to Poughkeepsie.

We've all heard of Poughkeepsie references throughout the years, in television and films, and often when a Poughkeepsie reference is made it seems to meant as a sort of diss on the popular Hudson Valley city. (Check out 7 Classic Poughkeepsie Mentions From TV, Movies and Music.)

If anyone has been following Dice on social media, he seems to be running around NYC each day recording wild, wacky skits with a female sidekick. In one of the latest videos titled "It looks Like Dem", the pair go up to an older couple who Dice refers to as Mr. and Mrs. Diddleman who are seemimgly confused when Dice introduces himself and his lady friend as Eleanor and Alvin while telling the couple he's sorry that they are late, they just got in from Poughkeepsie. See video below:

One can only assume that Dice is "throwing shade" at Poughkeepsie with the mention, as many in the entertainment industry have for as far back as we can remember. There's no way the Dice Man was actually in Poughkeepsie, and he hasn't been for years. Most think its very unlikely that the comedian will ever perform in Popughkeepsie again after the incident in 2022 with the cancellation of his scheduled shows. Dice just played to a packed crowd in NYC this week at Carnegie Hall.

