An Open Letter To My Facebook Friends

So, yesterday was my birthday. It’s been a pretty tough year with the covid pandemic and a few other things thrown in, so I wasn’t really going to make a big deal about my birthday. I was fine with it being low key. But I must admit, getting happy birthday wishes from a couple of thousand people does make the day pretty special whether it was in your plans or not.

That’s one of the nice things about Facebook. You meet so many people, and after awhile many of those people really do feel like friends. I have Facebook friends that I’ve never even laid eyes on in person, yet I talk to them every day on Facebook. And we’ve become actual friends. I have met people through the years that I might never have met because we’re Facebook friends, and when we are at the same place at the same time they’ve introduced themselves and it’s like we’ve known each other forever.

If you’re one of those many Facebook friends who took the time out of your day to wish me a happy birthday, thank you. And I really mean it from the bottom of my heart. I can’t thank each person individually, and believe me I’ve tried in past years. So I thought an open letter might be the way to say thanks to each and every person who wished me a happy birthday. It means more than you’ll ever know, and I appreciate the friendship. Even if I never get to meet you. You’re the best.

