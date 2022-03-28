An Apology to Chef Rick at Pamela’s in Newburgh

I think I may owe a very kind man an apology. Let me explain. It all started a few weeks ago when I heard that the folks from Pamela’s on the Hudson were opening up a soup restaurant called the Soup Shack, so I wrote an article about it. It was the idea of Pamela and her chef Rick Lacatina, a master soup maker. And Rick, who is a big fan of wpdh, was extremely touched by the article.

Fast forward a few weeks to our live broadcast last Friday. When I arrived, already feeling a little late, Chef Rick was actually there, and he had even brought some soups in coolers in his car. As appreciative as I was, I was caught off guard and totally unprepared to talk soup. I needed to get ready for the broadcast. We had to check the mics, make sure we were all ready for a 6 o”clock start. Preparation before the broadcast can be busier than the broadcast itself.

I tried in the nicest way I could to explain that the timing was all off and I couldn’t get involved in soups at that moment, but I would love to come in to the Soup Shack in the near future to check out some of the soups. Chef Rick was very gracious, and seemed to understand, but I could see the disappointment in his eyes.

And for that, Cef Rick, I apologize. The last thing I ever want to do is hurt somebody who is doing something kind. I was sincere when I said that I’d love to try the soups sometime, but I was unprepared at that moment. Thanks you so much for being so nice and for thinking of me.

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿

carbongallery id="61c482ee071d8c3e550a66fd"]