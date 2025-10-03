Police say that a driver collided with a horse-drawn Amish carriage on a road in New York state. The crash is a part of recent series of collisions between regular size vehicles and Amish carriages. Some of the crashes have lead from serious personal injury to death.

Police say a New York state man has been issued multiple tickets, including driving with no license, and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

New York State Police say that the investigation is ongoing.

Police Say Driver With No License Hit Amish Buggy On New York State Road

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 3, at approximately 7:58 AM, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a car and an Amish buggy on a local road in the town of Schuyler, in Herkimer County.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by a 45-year-old man of Remsen, was traveling westbound at an unsafe speed.

Police say the man was following an Amish horse-drawn buggy too closely and attempted to pass it. During the maneuver, police say the driver collided with the buggy, causing both buggy occupants to be ejected.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested Stemming From Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

The occupants of the Amish buggy were identified as both a 40-year-old and 30-year old man from Poland, New York. The horse pulling the buggy was not injured or killed in the crash.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.