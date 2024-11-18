Take care on the roads and highways. This is yet another case of a motor vehicle crashing into an Amish horse-drawn carriage somewhere on the roads of New York state.

Police say a teenager is in critical condition after the buggy he was traveling in was hit by a car Saturday afternoon. The latest crash comes less than a month after an Amish woman was killed, when police say a Jeep Renegade struck the rear portion of a carriage that was traveling in the same direction.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state.

This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people. It also increases the chances of open air carriages, being pulled by horse, coming dangerously close to where much heavier motorized vehicle may travel at much higher rates of speed.

Teen Injured During Yet Another Amish Buggy Crash in New York State

NBC is reporting that an Amish buggy was hit by a car in Essex late Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police said in a press release that an investigation determined a gray 2013 Subaru Impreza, operated by a 59-year-old man from Keeseville, was traveling west when the driver approached a crest in a hill and struck the back left wheel of the Amish buggy.

Police say all three occupants in the buggy to be ejected. The driver of the buggy, a 16-year-old male, was accompanied by his two brothers, who are, 15-years-old and 12-years-old.

The 16-year-old and 12-year-old males were evaluated by EMS on scene and did not sustain injuries. The 15-year-old male was transported to the hospital for a serious head injury. He was later transported to University Medical Center sustaining, life-threatening injuries, where he is listed in critical condition, according to New York State Police.

