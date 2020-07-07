On Tuesday morning the owner of Amici's in Poughkeepsie announced on Facebook that he has sold the restaurant.

Chef Joel Trocino took to his Facebook page to let customers know that he and his family have sold their popular Poughkeepsie Italian restaurant. The decision comes after Trocino and his wife realized that it "didn't make business sense to keep operating" due to the pandemic.

While Amici's will remain closed in the short term, it looks like the restaurant's doors may reopen sooner than later. Trocino indicated that the restaurant's new owners are expected to reopen "soon," but it's unknown if Amici's name or menu will change once customers are welcome back.

Those who can't bear the thought of living without Chef Joel's cooking shouldn't get themselves too upset. Trocino promises that he will continue to cook and cater, inviting his former customers to stay tuned for his next endeavor. The former owner also thanked his loyal customers for their years of patronage.

Yesterday was one of (the) hardest days of my life. My family and I decided after 13 years of operation to sell our business. It was a decision I had to make due to the uncertain times. We’ve been through a roller coaster of emotions due to the pandemic and looking into the future it just didn’t make business sense to keep operating. I am grateful for the support and relationships that I have gained throughout the years. I value the endless conversations and laughs that I’ve had with everyone, I will also cherish all the events that Amici’s has catered from Showers, rehearsals, gender reveals, birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, weddings, and funerals that you have allowed me to be part of your celebration.

My staff means the world to me. I’ve been honored and blessed to work along side with some of the best and dedicated guys and girls that I could ask for.

I wish the new owners success(sic) in their new endeavor. They will be opening back up soon.

