American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week

I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.

A lot of really big stars came out of American Idol. Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson both became huge celebrities. I don’t even recall if they were actually winners or just contestants, but either way they ended up winning. I suppose American Idol has opened up the door for quite a few talented people even if they didn’t end up quite as famous as Kelly or Carrie.

One of those talented American Idol stars will be performing this week in Kingston. Laila Mach, who is from New Paltz, was on season 19 of American Idol when she was only 15 years old. She performed an original song and was voted through to the next phase by all three judges. Pretty impressive for a 15 year old. Laila is now a senior in high school and still performs her originals along with covers, and she’ll be playing this week in Kingston.

Laila will be at the Table at Wiltwyck at the Wiltwyck Golf Course on 404 Steward Lane in Kingston this Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:30PM. According to her Facebook page, Laila will be performing some unheard and unreleased originals, so this is a great chance to get to hear her new music first. It’s not too often that you get to see a superstar at a lovely restaurant practically in our own backyard. For more information, visit the Wiltwyck website.

