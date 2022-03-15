Amazon’s ‘Upload’ Season 2 Returns to New Paltz, NY…Sort Of

Once again, the Hudson Valley is taking over Hollywood. There's a reason we're called Hollywood on the Hudson, right?

Back at the beginning of COVID lockdown, we were consuming a ton of entertainment. From TikTok to Twitter to streaming services. We were watching everything and anything. In May of 2020, Amazon Prime released a new original series called Upload.

The futuristic comedy was created by Greg Daniels, who is the mastermind behind The Office and Parks and Rec.

Hudson Valley residents who tuned in might have seen a familiar landscape:

Youtube Youtube loading...

Yup, that's Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz. Unfortunately, the show didn't actually film in Ulster County. Upload, according to IMDB, filmed in Vancouver and parts of Canada, but they used shots of Mohonk for exterior shots of what they call Lakeview Resort where you can be 'uploaded' in the afterlife.

Season 2 premiered on March 11th, 2022, and the main character Nathan Brown (played by Robbie Amell, The Flash/Code 8/The Duff) is still residing at Lakeview (Mohonk) trying to figure out if his death was actually a murder.

Take a look at the trailer below and see if you can spot Mohonk Mountain House (it's hard to miss if we're being honest):

Are there any other Hudson Valley mentions or sightings we missed in Upload? Let us know on Facebook or through the station's mobile app.

If you're an Amazon Prime member you can stream season 2 now. Upload stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York