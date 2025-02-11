New York State Police report that they continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Officials say the crash, which claimed the life of a New York state man, involved multiple snowmobiles. The Democrat & Chronicle reports the crash also involved a "disabled, unoccupied snowmobile" that had been left behind.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 9, at approximately 2:52 AM., troopers responded to State Route 28 for reports of a multi-snowmobile collision on Fourth Lake in the town of Webb, in Herkimer County.

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that the deceased victim was riding with four friends at the time, with only one of the riders avoiding the accident.

Investigators said that they believe the crash involved a disabled, unoccupied snowmobile registered to a 37-year-old man, which had been left on the lake. Evidence suggests that the victim, along with three of the other friends, collided with one another and/or the stationary snowmobile, according to a police report.

Due to the weather conditions and location, all involved parties were evaluated on scene and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reports troopers. New York State Police report that at this time, there is no indication of criminality, and the incident simply appears to be a tragic accident.

The investigation remains ongoing. All snowmobiles involved in the crash were taken to State Police barracks in Carthage for further examination, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Spencer W. Schmidt of Batavia, New York.