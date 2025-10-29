New Business Planned for Alto Music Building on Rt 9 in Wappingers

A new owner is under contract to purchase Alto Music on Route 9 and transform it into a completely new business with a very different clientele.

For decades, the Poughkeepsie shop was a second home for musicians across the Hudson Valley. Now, that same building may trade in its wall of guitars for a bunch of chairs and a table full of magazines.

End of an Era for Hudson Valley Musicians

Alto Music’s Town of Wappinger location has been around for more than 30 years. Owner Jon Haber opened Alto Music when he was just 26, and it eventually grew into one of the largest independent music retailers in the country. The Wappingers building, originally built in 1991, was put on the market for around $2.9 million earlier this year.

New Business Proposed for Route 9 Building

According to documents filed with the Town of Wappinger Planning Board, the new owners are hoping to transform the space into an adult medical day care facility. The proposal outlines an 8,250-square-foot operation that would serve around 33 participants each day.

The plan calls for small vans to transport clients to and from the center each morning. Inside, the space would be redesigned to include common areas, care stations, and activity rooms. The application also mentions plans for two smaller retail tenants that would take up some of the remaining space in the building. One storefront is listed at about 1,700 square feet and another at just over 1,100.

When Will Alto Music Close?

The proposal will still need approval from the Town of Wappinger Planning Board before any work begins. That review will look at parking, traffic flow, and whether the project fits within the area’s zoning rules.

For now, it's business as usual at Alto Music. The Route 9 store remains open and continues to serve customers, but the end is clearly coming. So, you may want to stop by soon and stock up on those guitar strings while you can.