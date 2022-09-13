Alice at The Palace Friday in Albany

Alice Cooper returns to The Palace in Albany Friday night and we've got your free tickets.

Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.

A successful solo career would begin with the release of the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare. Cooper has sold over 50 million records over his career. The original Alice Cooper Group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Get our free mobile app

I must have seen Alice Cooper at least a dozen times over the years. Got to meet him backstage at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, now known as the MJN Convention Center, in Poughkeepsie some years ago and have interviewed the rock legend numerous times. Easily, one of the nicest guys in rock n roll.

Tigman with Alice Cooper backstage at Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Tigman with Alice Cooper backstage at Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Alice at The Palace

It seems like it's pretty much become an annual tradition for Alice's visit to The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY. The shows are always something special. Don't miss your chance to see Alice Cooper, whether it be for the first time ever, or just again! Tickets for Alice Cooper this Friday night, Sept. 16 at 8 pm at Palace Albany are on sale and available through Ticketmaster and the Palace Theatre website here. Listen to 101.5 WPDH afternoons for the Mystery Riff all this week at 4:20 pm to score free tickets.