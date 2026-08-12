New Law to Protect New Yorkers From Dangerous Whales

Whales may not be the first thing Hudson Valley residents think about when it comes to safety, but the massive animals are becoming a real threat.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Whale Awareness Act.

The new law is designed to protect New Yorkers from whales while also saving whales from being struck by boats.

Photo by Todd Cravens on Unsplash blue whale on sea

More Whales Are Showing Up in New York

According to the Governor's Office, whale sightings have increased significantly along New York's coastline in recent years.

State officials credit cleaner water and improving fish populations for bringing more marine life back to the area. Humpback whales are now being spotted more frequently, along with the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

That's great news for the environment, but it also means there are more opportunities for whales and boats to cross paths.

New York has some incredibly busy waterways, especially around Long Island and New York City. A whale that suddenly surfaces in front of a moving boat can create a dangerous situation for everyone involved.

Photo by Chloe Christine on Unsplash a humpback whale jumping out of the water

New York Whale Awareness Act Signed Into Law

The new law directs the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to develop guidelines aimed at reducing collisions and other dangerous interactions between boats and marine mammals.

Those guidelines will become part of existing state boater safety courses and will also be incorporated into materials associated with vessel registration.

Governor Hochul says the goal is to make sure people heading out on New York waters understand how to react if they suddenly find themselves sharing the area with a whale.

"A higher concentration of whales navigating one of the busiest regions in the country creates serious risks for both boaters and marine mammal populations," Hochul said.

Photo by Thomas Lipke on Unsplash whale's tale on water

What Should You Do If You Encounter a Whale?

The state's new educational materials are expected to focus on keeping a safe distance from whales and avoiding actions that could put either the animal or the boat in danger.

One of the biggest problems happens when people spot a whale and intentionally head toward it for a closer look or a photo.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito says boaters should do the opposite. Instead of speeding toward a whale, they should stay away and, when appropriate, shut down the engine to prevent a propeller from injuring the animal.

Vessel strikes can be deadly for whales, but a collision with an animal that can weigh tens of thousands of pounds obviously isn't something anyone aboard a boat wants to experience either.

What the New Whale Law Means for Hudson Valley Boaters

You probably don't have to worry about encountering a humpback while cruising the Hudson River off Poughkeepsie. The law is primarily aimed at boaters using New York's coastal waters, where whale sightings have been increasing.

However, anyone taking a New York boater safety course could begin seeing whale awareness information included with the other required safety material.