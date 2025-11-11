New Legislation Dictates How AI Can Talk to You in New York

Your conversations with AI must now adhere to new rules thanks to legislation passed in New York State.

New York has officially become the first state in the nation to pass a law that regulates how people interact with artificial intelligence. The new rules target what are known as “AI companions,” the apps and programs designed to act like friends, partners, or emotional support systems.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the law is about protecting people from digital harm. AI systems have become increasingly popular, especially among younger users. State lawmakers say they are stepping in now to make sure those conversations remain safe as technology continues to improve.

New AI Rules for New Yorkers

Starting this month, companies that offer AI companion services in New York will need to include several safeguards. If a user begins talking about suicide or self-harm, the system must recognize it and immediately connect them with real crisis support. The programs will also need to remind users every three hours that they are speaking with artificial intelligence, not a human being.

Governor Hochul said the goal is to support innovation while keeping people safe. In her letter to AI companies, she wrote that New York is “pioneering responsible AI” while protecting the people who use it. Attorney General Letitia James added that AI companies “have a responsibility to protect their users” and warned that those who don’t will face penalties.

Here in the Hudson Valley, where many residents have turned to AI to help them work and organize their lives, this law could make a real difference when the chatbot relationship gets a little too intimate. While Hochul explains that New York isn’t trying to stop progress. She does want to make sure that when people turn to AI for comfort or company, someone is looking out for them.

