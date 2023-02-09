WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York

Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued.

The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.

On an average day driving around the area, you are likely to see deer standing on the side of the road, in some parts of the Hudson Valley people deal with bears on a regular basis and now it seems that parts of Dutchess County are starting to see and encounter more coyotes than before.

Marist Student Bitten by Coyote

Earlier this week we told you about one of those encounters that were reported by school officials at Marist College who reported that a student was allegedly bitten on the leg by an aggressive coyote. School officials posted online that the student was on the Poughkeepsie college campus late Wednesday night when what they believed to be a coyote attacked.

The student reported the incident to school security and was treated for their injury and is doing "OK". School officials posted a warning to students after the incident to hope and prevent any other attacks.

Dutchess County Issues Coyote Warning

After learning of the attack at Marist, officials at the Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) posted an alert on Facebook to warn residents.

The alert said,

"aggressive coyotes have been encountered in the Town of Poughkeepsie/Hyde Park area, including a coyote on the Marist College campus on Tuesday, February 7th. It is unknown at this time if the animal is rabid."

Aggressive Coyote Sightings in Dutchess County

DBCH also shared that between September 2022 and February 2023, aggressive coyotes have been observed in and around the following locations in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park area:

• Marist College in the Town of Poughkeepsie

• The Culinary Institute of America in the Town of Hyde Park

• Hyde Park Drive-In in the Town of Hyde Park.

The warning reminded residents in Dutchess County to "AVOID CONTACT WITH WILD ANIMALS. Do not approach and keep pets away as the wild animals may be rabid."

What to do if you or a pet have physical contact with a coyote?

Officials are asking that if there is any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet, please report the incident to DBCH as soon as possible. To make a report Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. call 845-486-3404. To make a report on nights or weekends please call 845-431-6465.

