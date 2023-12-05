Police Say New York State Man Arrested For DWI After Hitting Pole

Police say they arrested a New York state man and charged him with Aggravated DWI after a crash late Sunday. Authorities say the motorist slid off the road and crashed his vehicle, leading to property damage.

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Felony DWI and Aggravated DWI in the state of New York are actually two different charges. What's the difference between the two exactly, according to law?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.

New York State Man Charged After Crashing Into Utility Pole

The New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a 68-year-old man from Indian Lake, NY for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Troopers say they responded to reports of a property damage accident in Indian Lake late Sunday evening. State Police say an investigation determined the suspect was operating a 2020 Jeep Compass when he lost control of the vehicle sliding off the roadway and striking a utility pole.

State Police say the suspect was showing signs of impairment, and later failed the field sobriety tests that were issued. He was arrested and transported, where he provided a breath sample of .20% BAC, according to officials.

That is two and a half times over the legal limit of 0.08%.

Police say the suspect was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court on a later date in December.