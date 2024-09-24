Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Visit To Hudson Valley Record Shop

AEW Wrestling star Harley Cameron and crew were recently spotted at a popular area record shop.

Rock Fantasy in Milddetown has been the go-to area record shop for hard rock/metal lovers and music fans in general for decades. The shop has always hosted concerts in the area as well as special events like meet and greets with rockers and wrestlers throughout the years.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and several wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. AEW aims to provide an alternative to WWE, featuring a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talent.

The promotion is known for its emphasis on in-ring storytelling, athleticism, and a more diverse roster. AEW regularly hosts weekly shows like "Dynamite" and "Rampage," as well as special events and pay-per-views. Its fan-friendly approach and innovative storylines have quickly garnered a passionate following.

AEW Wrestlign Star Harley Cameron Visits Rock Fantasy

Danielle Vidot is an Australian singer, model, and professional wrestler. She is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Harley Cameron, where she is a member of The Outcasts stable which also features Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE).

Stephen Keeler, Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY that a crew from AEW were traveling from Wilkes Barre, PA to Springfield Mass when they just happened to stop into his shop to check it out as they like to look for record shops while on the road. He said that first, two AEW camera men came into the shop. They were playing pinball and purchased a Phil Lynott (Thin Lizzy) action figure. Then RJ City, a member of the AEW interview team, came into the store and was accompanied by Harley Cameron.

The group were taking pictures of the latest Falling In Reverse album to send to Saraya since Saraya is dating the singer of the band. RJ purchased a Universal Monsters Reaction action figure.

The crew were all admiring Stephen Keeler's photos with wrestlers and his tales of ECW in Philly and doing signings with wrestling talent and working cards selling merch back in the day. He says is it was an overall pleaseant experience. They also hinted at dropping back in when traveling through the area.

Rock Fantasy owner Stephen Keeler with AEW star Harley Cameron. Photo credit: Stephen Keeler

