New Shaquille O’Neal Sighting In The Hudson Valley

What was the NBA legend doing in the area this week?

Legendar NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal aka Shaq is currently a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. He is a 7-foot-1-inch and 325-pound center who played for six teams over his 19-year career in the NBA and is a four-time NBA champion. O'Neal is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time

The dominant center of his era, O'Neal helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three NBA championships (2001–03), and he later captured a fourth title (2006) while with the Miami Heat.

Shaq has also had an acting career. During the early parts of his career, he had acted in the basketball themed movie "Blue Chips" with Nick Nolte. His proximity to Hollywood as a Laker allowed O'Neal to expand his acting career, starring as a genie in "Kazaam" (1996) and as a superhero in "Steel" (1997). He's done many other actng and music related endeavors.

It was reported back in June that the NBA hall of famer and popculture mega-star was spotted in Coney Island filming for the Amazon Prime series Gravesend, where he was cast as the character Mustafa.

Gravesend is a Brooklyn-based Italian-American mob drama series that follows Benny Zerletta, a soldier in the Colezzo crime family in the 1980s. The series follows Benny as he struggles to grow up in the footsteps of his cousin, who led a criminal organization in Gravesend. Benny faces challenges with family and his place in the crime family.

Shaq Filming Gravesend in Rockland County

According to Rockland Report, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was in Rockland County this week shooting an episode for Season 3 of Gravesend.

