Two men were arrested after police say they encouraged teenagers to fight each other.

At 1:34 a.m., Thursday, August 20, New York State Police responded to Westchester Medical Center for reports of an assault that had occurred earlier involving a 14-year-old boy. The victim reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from a fight.

According to New York State Police, officers determined the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both of Mahopac.

On August 18, a verbal altercation reportedly occurred between the two while they were at Somers Commons.

The following day, August 19, the teens were again at Somers Commons, where the dispute reportedly escalated into a physical fight.

That's when police say the two men later arrested, got involved. According to NYSP, after, the fight, Evad Vucetovic, 39, of Mahopac, and Alban Gjevukaj, 37, of Carmel, were contacted and subsequently came to the location. Police said Vucetovic then "instructed the two juveniles to engage in an additional physical altercation to resolve their ongoing dispute." Gjevukaj also reportedly pulled a sweatshirt over one teen's head.

On August 21, 2026, both Gjevukaj and Vucetovic were arrested.

Vucetovic was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released.

Gjevukaj was charged with Second-degree Harassment and released.