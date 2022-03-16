Ace Frehley Rocks Sold Out PDH Spring Fling [Photo Gallery]

The Kiss Army was out in full force in Poughkeepsie, as Kiss guitar legend Ace Frehley played this year's sold-out 2022 WPDH Spring Fling Concert at The Chance.

The show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts on Saturday night, March 5. The night saw Ace Frehley and special guests Tokyo Motor Fist (featuring members of Danger Danger and Trixter) play to an enthusiastic packed house of classic rock fans, anxiously awaiting to see the return of guitarist the Space Ace performing Kiss classics and solo material. The full setlist is below plus, check out a full photo gallery courtesy of Bill Gallucci as well as YouTube video footage of Ace from Scott Stark and Tokyo Motor Fist from Zach Leffler Music.

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer. The ‘Spaceman’ played with Kiss from the band’s inception in 1973 until 1982. He started a solo career after leaving Kiss and eventually returned to the band for their highly successful reunion in 1996.

Ace continues to record and tour with his solo band. His last release was the covers album entitled Origins, Vol. 2 back in 2020 which featured guest appearances by Lita Ford, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, John 5, and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick among others. The album features covers from bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, and Deep Purple among others. Ace Frehley's 2022 tour features Ace and his band performing solo and Kiss classics from his 50-year Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. For more on Ace and his current band, check out the official Ace Frehley website here.

Ace Frehley Set List The Chance (March 5, 2022):

"Rocket Ride"

"Parasite"

"Strutter"

"Emerald" (Thin Lizzy cover)

"Rip It Out"

"Never in My Life" (Mountain cover)

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Rock Soldiers"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Hard Times"

"New York Groove"

"Strange Ways"

"Shock Me"

"Cold Gin"