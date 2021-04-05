I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them.

Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.

The Ossining History on the Run blog details several incidents of the supposed cursed history of the property sharing,

it does seem like the castle has been rather cursed. In 1929, Abercrombie’s 30-year old daughter Lucy died horribly from burns she received while “engaged in a task on a preparation for waterproofing canvas compounded from a secret formula developed by her father many years ago.” A formula that involved powdered paraffin and gasoline. And a formula that, as far as I can tell, blew up in her face and enveloped her in flames.

That's just one incident. There are several others surrounding the family.

The home's address is 249 Croton Dam Road, Ossining, New York. Remember the castle is private property so stay outside the fence and don't trespass.

Just Old Homes describes the property like this:

Elda Castle was designed and constructed in 1927 by Mr. & Mrs. David Abercrombie. Set on 48.6 Acres, the Castle needs total renovation. The land may be used as a serene private estate or possibly developed with town approval. Includes Sections 3600-080-00013, Block 2 Lot 2, Block 2 Lot 3, and Block 1, Lot 1.

