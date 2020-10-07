A Whole Night of Safe Halloween Fun

If you told me last year that we'd be looking for safe ways to celebrate Halloween 2020, I would... probably believe you. Not to be a Halloween Scrooge, but I have always questioned the safety of Halloween even when we're not in a pandemic.

All year we tell our kids not to take anything from strangers, then on Halloween we send them out to get candy from strangers. It kind of leaves me scratching my head. But enough about me, let's talk about how to safely celebrate Halloween during a global pandemic. Like a whole night of family fun that is socially distanced and all in one place.

The Town of New Windsor Recreation Department is hosting a fun filled family night at Kristi Babcock Memorial Park on Mt. Airy Road on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:30PM. You can drive your car along the Haunted Road and get scared silly to start the night. There will be drive-through trick or treating where you can get candy from the characters of Once Upon a Tea Party and other special guests. Enter the socially distanced costume contest and parade for fun prizes. And the evening will wrap up with a showing of the new Addams Family movie, which you can watch from the warmth of your car or set up chairs just outside of your car.

Halloween can be fun and safe, even in 2020. For more information about the Halloween celebration Oct. 23 at Kristi Babcock Memorial Park in New Windsor, visit the event facebook page.