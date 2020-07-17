A Tornado Struck a Small Town in New York State

While the Hudson Valley was experiencing cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s Thursday, another part of the state was dealing with some much more extreme weather. WROC reports that a tornado touched down in the town of Portland, New York WKBW says that a barn suffered severe damage during the storm. Luckily, there were no reports of any fatalities.

Not to be confused with the other Portlands, in Maine and Oregon, this one is located in Chautauqua County, and has a population of around 4,700, according to the 2010 census.

The National Weather Service has not yet said how long the tornado was on the ground, or how strong it was. While tornadoes don't happen too often in New York state, this was not the first one for 2020. The NY Data Base says that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Saratoga County town of Wilton on May 15.

The Hudson Valley won't be seeing any tornadoes this weekend, though we can expect quite the heatwave, with temps in the 90s and only a slight chance for rain.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: