A Open Letter to a Hudson Valley Restaurant that I Used to Love

Dear Hudson Valley Restaurant that I Used to Love,

Wow, you really let me down. I just paid $22 for 2 overcooked pieces of shrimp (not jumbo, either) and a scrap of overcooked lobster no bigger than my pinkie finger. Oh, that wasn’t the description on the menu. The menu said shrimp and lobster with garlic, butter and herbs on toasted bread. Sounds delicious. It was horrible. And overpriced considering it was literally 2 pieces of shrimp and barely any lobster at all. On very soggy bread. I didn’t complain and I didn’t send it back, but I should have. It’s just that it was busy and I didn’t want to make a scene or wait any longer than I already had.

I remember coming to you and really enjoying the views and the food. I mean, the food wasn’t the most gourmet that I’ve ever had, but it was good and the prices were fair. I understand that everybody is understaffed right now and it’s going to take time to get my meal. And I’m okay with that. And things are more expensive, so I get that, too. But there is no excuse for bad food that is overcooked, underwhelming and still overpriced. That’s not how you get people to come back. And sadly, I won’t be back anytime soon.

On a good note, the Virgin Mary was delicious. But let’s face it. I paid 7 bucks for a glass of tomato juice with horseradish and a celery stick in it. Remember, it’s a virgin. That’s about 2 bucks more than I pay at other places around here.

I hope you read this and recognize yourself. Don’t be hurt, but please try to learn from it. Some things we can’t control, but quality is something we can. And maybe some day we’ll meet again.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Is This Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Really for Sale? Paula's Public House in Poughkeepsie is for sale. Here's What You'll Get.