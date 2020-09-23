A Haunted History of Halloween Online Presentation

There are a lot of weird traditions at Halloween. And I'm not really sure how they all came about, are you? If it's something that you've always wondered about, you can get all the answers at Halloween: A Haunted History, presented by the Newburgh Free Library on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7PM - 8PM.. And you don't even have to leave your house.

Why do we carve pumpkins at Halloween, dress up in costumes, or decorate our homes with skeletons and ghosts? This program traces the strange history of Halloween, from Old World harvest festivals to the holiday we know today. Along the way, historian Kevin Woyce will discuss the origins of the Jack-o-lantern, Orson Welles' 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, the first monster movies, famous costume makers, and much more.

To register to be part of the Zoom presentation or for more information, check out the Newburgh Free Library facebook page or register here.