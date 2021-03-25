The idea of living in an old victorian house that was once a funeral home for 40 years might appeal to some kind of people.

There is an amazing, beautiful, stately, huge victorian house that was built in 1895 that is for sale in Plattsburgh, NY for $325,000. There's one little catch, it was a funeral home for 40 years and has been filled with hundreds of dead bodies. Now, if that doesn't bother you at all, this might be the perfect house for you. Did I mention that the old casket elevator and embalming prep rooms are still in the basement?

The Zillow listing tells the story:

94 Court was a funeral home for over forty years, the original embalming room still exists in the basement. Being a funeral home is what saved it from being turned into college housing, and thus altered. I cannot adequately describe the beauty of this home, it will capture your heart and imagination, but it will also present you with a challenge.

If you're still interested, check out these pictures and check out the listing on www.realtor.com.

