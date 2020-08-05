911 Phone Lines Out in Orange County From Tropical Storm Isaias

Update: Orange County officels say 911 phone lines are back up and running.

All 911 phone lines remain down in Orange County. Here's who to call if you need help.

Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the Hudson Valley. As of this writing, many residents remain without power. Orange, Dutchess and Ulster Counties were all hit hard as well as the Lower Hudson Valley. Tropical Storm Isaias caused a lot of damage including downed trees and wires as well as a downed tree that closed down parts of I-84 in Dutchess County.

As of late Tuesday, more than 100,000 Central Hudson customers remain without power in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias while more than 95-thousand Con Edison customers were without power.

In Orange County, the storm knocked also out the 911 phone system. Orange County Emergency Management announced on Facebook around 7 p.m. the 911 system was knocked out. An update at 10:45 p.m. stated the 911 phone lines remain out.

If you have an emergency, officials say use TEXT-To-911 or contact your local police department, fire department or ambulance service by their 7-digit number.

You can also call the following numbers: