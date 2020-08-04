Have Your Wildlife Photos Featured by the DEC

If you have some amazing wildlife photos in your camera roll the DEC wants to feature them.

The DEC Bureau of Wildlife is seeking photographs from the public to use in all DEC materials including reports, social media, posters, and their website.

With more people being home due to the pandemic, you have more of a chance to capture some great shots of New York's wildlife. The DEC is inviting you to capture and share these moments in the lives of our wild neighbors.

The DEC wants your wildlife photos, whether smooth, furry, or scaly. You might be surprised by what you see, just by sitting outside quietly for an hour. Please remember to respect wildlife and view them from a distance using binoculars or a spotting scope to observe them in their natural behavior.

To learn more regarding the photo submission guidelines and to upload your photos, visit the DEC's website.