DEC Provides Pheasants for Sponsored Hunts

The DEC is now accepting applications for Sponsored Pheasant Hunts.

Sponsored hunts are free, non-competitive events coordinated by a group, club, individual, or organization to benefit youth, women, first-time hunters, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The New York State DEC will provide up to 50 game farm-raised pheasants to each sponsoring organization free of charge for these hunts. These hunts are a great opportunity for experienced hunters to introduce novice hunters to the tradition of pheasant hunting.

During a sponsored hunt, a dedicated local sportsman and sportswomen share their expertise with beginning hunters in a supportive environment. The program allows individuals to embark on a life-long pursuit of hunting and outdoor enjoyment.

If you or your group would like to sponsor a hunt, the program requirements and an application may be found and downloaded on the DEC's website.

*All applications must be received by September 1, 2020.