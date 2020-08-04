Cuomo Calls National COVID Response ‘Historic, Colossal Blunder’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said President Trump's handling of COVID-19 is the "the worst government blunder in modern history."

On Monday during a press briefing on COVID-19, Cuomo again attacked the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The national COVID response was a historic and colossal blunder by the federal government," he said. "Six months and this virus is still out of control around the country. Six months wasted."

He demanded President Trump to tell the truth about the virus and said America needs to hit the "reset button" when it comes to COVID-19.

"COVID isn’t a political issue and it should never have been politicized," he said. "Masks should never have been turned into political symbols by the president. None of us are safe until all of us our safe. Tell the truth, Mr. President."

He believes many American's didn't take coronavirus seriously because President Donald Trump didn't act like the virus was a real threat.

"The president has to tell the American people the truth. It was a mistake to downplay COVID. It was a mistake to say it would be gone by Easter. It was a mistake to say it will magically disappear. And it was a mistake to not set up a national testing program," Cuomo added.

He went on to say Trump and the federal government's handling of the pandemic is the "the worst government blunder in modern history." He also believes Trump lied to the Americans which caused the virus to continue to spread.

Americans are smart. They know the truth when they hear it. The national situation is getting worse. That's a fact. I told New Yorkers the truth and together we bent the curve. The fed gov needs to reset and tell the truth.