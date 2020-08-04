3 Killed, Many Hurt After Tractor-Trailer Rear-Ends Car on I-87

Three people were killed after a tractor-trailer smashed into the back of a car on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched to a serious injury accident that occurred on I-87 southbound, in the town of Ulster.

An investigation at the scene revealed that 61-year-old Luc Leblanc of Quebec was operating a 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer in the right lane when he encountered traffic stopped in front of him at mile marker 88.3. Leblanc attempted to avoid the collision but ultimately struck the rear of a 2012 Honda Accord, police say.

The front of the tractor-trailer caused extensive damage to the rear passenger compartment upon contact and continued to push the Honda approximately 500 feet before coming to a rest in the grass off the western shoulder of the highway, according to New York State Police.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 24-year-old Neta Singh, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Saleena Singh was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, both for minor injuries.

Three rear-seat passengers of the Honda, 10-year-old Justin Gayapersad, 47-year-old Zulika Salim and 14-year-old Chelsea Gayapersad, were all killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

As the tractor-trailer was pushing the Honda off the road, it struck the rear passenger side of a 2007 Kia Sedona minivan which exited the roadway onto the east shoulder.

The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Maheshwarnauth Karan, declined medical treatment at the scene. Passengers of the Kia, 27-year-old Sangeeta Singh, was transported to Kingston Hospital and 45-year-old Saleema Salim, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, both for minor injuries. 48-year-old passenger, Ramnarine Singh, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. A 5-year-old child in the vehicle was not injured.

The occupants of the Honda Accord and Kia Sedona were all family members from the Bronx, according to police.

All southbound lanes remained closed for several hours and traffic was diverted off the Thruway at the Kingston exit until reconstruction was completed.

Leblanc was not injured in the crash. The accident currently remains under investigation. State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Inv. Joseph Temple at SP Kingston (845)802-9296.