Tropical Storm Isaias is leading to many power outages and a tree fell onto Interstate-84, closing parts of the highway in the Hudson Valley.

A downed tree on I-84 near exit 50, the former exit 15, Lime Kiln Rd East Fishkill, has closed two lanes of the highway, 511 reports. The tree fell around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Below are photos of the downed tree on I-84 in Dutchess County:

As of this writing, it's unclear if there are any injuries or how long parts of I-84 will be closed.

The tree fell shortly after the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Ulster and Dutchess Counties until 9 p.m.

Early Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Orange, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond and Suffolk counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Orange, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland until Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to move up the coast Tuesday morning and is expected to reach New York Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats with this system involve heavy rainfall, strong winds, minor to moderate coastal flooding, along with high surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, a few tornadoes are possible.

Locally heavy rainfall is expected with a widespread 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 to 6 inches possible. The wind will be 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is also a window for Tropical Storm force winds, officials say.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Dutchess, Ulster Orange, Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties. Torrential downpours with multiple rounds of heavy showers will allow for excessive runoff which could flash flooding in low lying, urban and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues, officials say.

"Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway" The National Weather Service says. "Remember, Turn Around Don`t Drown!"

According to Orange County management, as of this writing, Orange County is currently experiencing widespread power outages throughout the Orange County area. Currently, there are approximately 25,000 Orange County residents without power.

As of 2 p.m., approximately 23,000 Central Hudson customers are without power, with nearly 290 damage locations reported, Central Hudson reported.

At 3 p.m., Hudson Valley Weather's Severe Weather Forecaster Kyle Kisslinger, tweeted 48,000 Central Hudson customers are without power.