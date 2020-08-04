Cops Seek Help After Murder of Hudson Valley Kid’s Hospital Aide

Police are continuing to ask for help as they investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley children’s hospital nurse's aide.

July 24 marked 12 years since Michael Kleiman was last seen alive. He was seen by his neighbors during the afternoon of July 24, 2008, in Kerhonkson.

On July 25, 2008, the Ulster County Police Department, responding to a fire, found Kleiman’s 2004 Nissan Frontier Truck burned with his remains in the vehicle. Kleiman’s remains were found off of Route 32 in Kingston at the former Hudson Cement Plant. He was 59-years-old at the time of his death and described as being 6’2” and 230 pounds.

Authorities say he lived alone and led a quiet lifestyle. Kleiman worked as a nurse’s aide at a children’s hospital in the Hudson Valley. His hobbies included attending antique auctions and stores in Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties. He also often swam in Ulster County.

Kleiman's body was found severely burned and dismembered prior to the truck being set on fire, according to Hudson Valley Cold Cases And Missing People. It's believed Kleiman was killed somewhere else with his truck being driven to a remote location.

Town of Ulster Police and New York State Police are interested in information from anyone who may have noticed someone who acted strangely immediately after July 25, 2008. Behavior could include:

Unscheduled absence from work

Missing scheduled appointments

Abrupt departure from the area; either temporarily or permanently

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Abnormal interest in media coverage of this murder and the corresponding investigation

Authorities would also like to hear from anyone who may have unknowingly provided the offender with transportation away from the East Kingston area or from the town’s business district area on July 25, 2008, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.