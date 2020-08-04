After two relatively minor meteor displays last week, the best shower of the year is on the way as we head into the second week of August. The Perseids are set to return to the skies, and will peak the mornings of August 11, 12, and 13th. CBS says you can see up to 100 meteors per hour during a good year.

The Perseids are the dust remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which is the largest object to pass Earth. Earth passes through the comet's path from around the middle of July to late August each year.

CBS says the trails of the meteors are quite spectacular, leaving long and colorful streaks across the night sky. The pre-dawn hours will be the best time to view the meteors.

Now, the forecast. It's still a week away, so this could change. But will the Hudson Valley get to see the Perseids this year? Wouldn't you know it again, but the The Weather Channel is calling for a 50 to 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Again, weather forecasts can be wrong, but it seems we get shut out a lot when these sort of celestial events occur.