9 Times Poughkeepsie Mentioned On TV That You Might Have Missed

Poughkeepsie gets mentioned on television more than you might think. Here's a look at nine different times the Dutchess County seat has been mentioned on TV as compiled by the good folks at Poughkeepsie Pop Culture.

What's your favorite Poughkeepsie mention on TV? And which ones are we missing?

1. Community: original airdate October 21, 2010

2. Ally McBeal: original airdate April 6, 1998

3. CSI: original airdate February 19 2011

4. Friends: original airdate December 18, 1997

5. General Hospital: original airdate February 20, 2019

6. How I Met Your Mother: original airdate February 14, 2011

7. Jersey Shore: original airdate December 3, 2009

8. The Office: January 20, 2011

9. Supernatural: original airdate January 14, 2014

While none of these were actually filmed in Poughkeepsie, the movie and television industry in the Hudson Valley has been growing in recent years. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, since the year 2000, more than $250 million has been spent in the area on both large and small productions.