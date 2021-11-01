80’s Rockers Zebra Return to Hudson Valley This Week

Zebra, a band popular with WPDH listeners going back many years, is set to perform in the Hudson Valley this Thursday.

With songs like "Tell Me What You Want", "Whos' Behind the Door", and "Bears" just to name a few, Zebra was always a popular fixture on WPDH. I remember way back in the 80's, listening to PDH when those songs were in regular rotation on the airwaves. And these days, we get requests all the time for Zebra tunes. I've seen the band numerous times over the years, and even sold merch for them one night when help was needed.

In addition to Zebra shows, I've and also caught band members performing with their other projects. Whether it's singer/guitarist Randy Jackson doing a solo acoustic show (he even played one of the WPDH Roof-a-Thon events years go in Wappingers Falls) or catching bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann performing with a Led Zeppelin tribute band (he performed with Hindenberg for many years), the shows are always memorable. Zebra will play Daryl's House Club in Pawling this Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8pm.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 with Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the 80’s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York. They signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame. Zebra still gets a lot of airplay during WPDH Saturday night programming including 80's to the Max which airs each week from 7-10pm and House of Hair with Dee Snider which follows at 10pm. I'm also always happy to play a Zebra request weekday afternoons during the drive home at 5pm.

Even Felix from Zebra will sometimes ask for a request.

Zebra truly are some of the greatest guys, and a power trio that I rank up there with all the other great hard rock power trios like Rush, Triumph and King's X. If you can get out to Pawling, NY this Thursday night go see Zebra. The band never disappoints. Be sure to stop by the merch table and grab a t-shirt from my friend and merch girl Debbie DelGuidice. For more on Zebra, check out their official website here.