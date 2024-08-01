A legendary Hudson Valley business that opened just after World War II has put its showroom and offices up for sale after serving the region for almost 80 years.

As the Hudson Valley continues to grow and evolve, more and more legendary businesses are either selling their businesses and moving or closing down after welcoming generations of customers through their doors.

Some of the more notable long-time businesses that are up for sale include Colden Manor at Spruce Lodge, which has gone on the market after 60 years. Alps Sweet Shop has been family-run for over 100 years but just recently listed its properties and business for sale. Rhinebeck is still feeling the sting of losing A.L. Stickle. The 75-year-old variety store's vintage cash register rang for the very last time in May of 2023.

Poughkeepsie, New York Tradition Since 1946 Puts Building Up for Sale

Just a year after the end of World War II, Joseph Vincitore opened Vincitore's Piano Center in the City of Poughkeepsie. The Julliard-trained musician served as the conductor of the Army Airforce Band during World War II and wanted to share his love of music with others.

According to an interview with Berkshire Style, the music store moved twice over the past eight decades, finally settling at its current location in 1965. Now, it appears that the legendary building is up for sale.

The 8,000-square-foot building is being offered by Keller Williams Realty Partners for $799,000. The listing says that potential new owners will have the ability to build up, adding extra stories to the existing structure.

It's unknown if this sale means that Vincetore's is considering a move or completely ending the business. We reached out to the company about the sale but they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

