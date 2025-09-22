Fast Food Juggernaut Moving in to Poughkeepsie Galleria

A new restaurant is coming to the Poughkeepsie Galleria that has fast food fans celebrating.

A major restaurant chain is renovating space at the Poughkeepsie, New York mall where it will be opening up a new place for shoppers to dine. The new eatery won't be located in the food court, but rather a new location on the bottom floor of the mall near Macy's.

Poughkeepsie Galleria Teases New Restaurant

Last week, the Poughkeepsie Galleria began teasing the new restaurant on its social media channels. The mall published a series of silhouettes featuring the outlines of burgers and fries, soliciting guesses from shoppers as to which famous restaurant would be announced as its newest tenant.

Guesses included fast food staples like Shake Shack, Chick fil-a and Five Guys. But some keen viewers noticed that the letter "W" was capitalized on several of the clues, which led some to guess Whataburger.

It turns out that the answer was a different "W" restaurant that will be making its triumphant return to the Poughkeepsie Galleria after leaving years ago.

New Poughkeepsie Galleria Restaurant Announced

On Friday, the Poughkeepsie Galleria finally revealed that the new restaurant will be Wendy's. The chain had previously had a spot in the mall's food court until it suddenly closed in 2019. Now, six years later, Wendy's is returning, but this time, it won't be in the food court.

According to the Poughkeepsie Galleria, the new Wendy's will be located on the lower level near Macy's. It's unclear when the opening date will be, but the mall says that it expects the restaurant to be up and running "just in time to fuel all your holiday shopping ".

