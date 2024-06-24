Liquor Officially Coming to Hudson Valley, New York Movie Theater

Paperwork indicates that liquor will soon be flowing at a Poughkeepsie movie theater.

In April, it was revealed that a new provision allowing hard alcohol consumption in movie theaters was included in New York State's 2024 budget deal.

Up until now, only select movie theaters in New York have been granted permission to serve wine and beer, with some only being allowed to have those beverages in the lobby area. Now, all theaters will be allowed to apply for a license to serve liquor to movie patrons.

Governor Hochul has proven to be one of the most alcohol-friendly governors in New York history, throwing her support behind distilleries, breweries and wineries as well as loosening many restrictions like the ability for restaurants to serve alcohol to go.

Liquor Coming to Poughkeepsie Movie Theater

It appears that Regal Cinemas in the Poughkeepsie Galleria has wasted no time in applying for a license to serve booze to moviegoers.

A notice is now prominently displayed at the entrance to the Regal Cinemas on the lower level of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The official document says an application for a license to sell liquor has been filed by the movie theater.

Patrons are invited to share their comments with the New York State Liquor Authority during the application process.

Limitations Will Be Put on Movie Liquor Sales in New York

Senator James Skoufis of Cornwall, one of the champions of the new movie theater liquor law, says that there will be safeguards to ensure that movie theaters will remain a family-friendly environment.

One important provision of the new legislation states that customers will only be allowed to purchase one drink per transaction. If a patron wants a second round, they'll have to leave the movie to head back to the bar to get it.

There won't be any post-movie drinking allowed either, as all alcohol sales will need to end once the final film has ended for the day.

When Will Liquor Start Flowing at Regal Cinemas in Poughkeepsie?

It's unclear exactly if or when a liquor license will be granted to the Poughkeepsie, New York theater. The notice from the New Your State Liquor Authority was still posted on the door of Regal Cinemas over the weekend, which means the application process is still underway.

