8 Stunning Photos Of Rye Playland From Above

Rye Playland is a staple of summer in the lower Hudson Valley region. While they do hope to open for business this summer, the evolving COVID-19 situation has postponed their opening day. Amusement parks are part of phase 4 of the reopening of New York according to Hudson Valley Post.

Special thanks to Hudson Valley-based drone photographer and videographer Scott Snell for use of the photos (and congrats on your recent Emmy win).

Here's a first-hand video account from the Dragon Coaster from CoasterForce.

Rye Playland Beach opened Memorial Day weekend and will be open Saturdays and Sundays this summer at 50% capacity from 11 AM - 6:30 PM. The beach will be open to Westchester residents only and visitors will be required to verify residency. Bathroom facilities will remain open however showers and the concession stand will not open.

