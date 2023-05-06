8 Amazing Food Trucks Roll into East Fishkill, NY This Year

A drive across the Hudson Valley proves that there is no shortage of delicious, local restaurants to choose from. Some have a storefront, others put their business on 4 wheels.

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Craze

It's no secret the food truck craze has landed in the Hudson Valley and I don't think anyone is complaining. Any day of the week you can stumble upon a new truck rolling across the region.

Some towns and counties have designated areas for food trucks to set up shop during the week and weekend. In Orange County, there's the Minturn Bridge Food Truck Park and in Dutchess County, there's 2670 Route 52 in East Fishkill.

East Fishkill Food Truck Stop

The Town of East Fishkill has shared an updated rotating schedule for the food trucks stopping by the Route 52 location.

According to the Town of East Fishkill, the food truck schedule is as follows:

Monday: From The Ground Up 11 am to 6 pm.

Tuesday: The Dog House 11 am to 7 pm.

Wednesday: BBQ Crew Noon to 6:30 pm.

Thursday: Twisted Sister Noon to 6:30 pm.

Thursday: The Cluck Truck Noon to 6:30 pm.

Friday: Empanada Mama Noon to 4:30 pm.

Saturday: Gourmet Guys Food Noon to 4:30 pm.

Hudson Popovers will bring in their iconic popovers and Strawberry butter on May 12, June 24, July 29, September 23, November 22, and December 21 & 22 from 11 am until 5 pm.

Looks like the Route 52 Food Truck stop has quite the lineup for the rest of the year. No matter what you're craving you can find it at some point in East Fishkill.

Want to check out more Hudson Valley food trucks this year?

