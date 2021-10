$8.7 Million New York Lotto Jackpot Won in Hudson Valley

An $8.7 million lottery jackpot was claimed in the Hudson Valley.

A Limited Liability Company (LLC) based in White Plains and calling itself The PurpleDot LLC has claimed the $8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot drawn on July 14, lotto officials announced this week.

The winning numbers for the July 14 LOTTO drawing were 02-20-33-50-56-58 with a bonus ball of 47. The $8.7 million dollar winning ticket hit on all of the numbers and the bonus ball, according to the New York State Lottery.

The LLC opted to receive the jackpot as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $4,339,511, after required withholdings, officials say.

The New York Lottery contributed $112,661,460 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Westchester County during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at GC Shell located at 403 Rockaway Turnpike in Cedarhurst.

