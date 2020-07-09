7 Things To Do Before Your First Trip to the Mall
It was announced this week that malls in the Hudson Valley will be opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic began. There are new healthy shopper guidelines in place that you need to know before your first trip back to the mall.
Upon announcing that they will be opening this week, Pyramid Management, the parent company that owns Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run released some healthy shopper guidelines for customers to follow while in the mall.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.