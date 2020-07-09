7 Things To Do Before Your First Trip to the Mall

It was announced this week that malls in the Hudson Valley will be opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic began. There are new healthy shopper guidelines in place that you need to know before your first trip back to the mall.

Upon announcing that they will be opening this week, Pyramid Management, the parent company that owns Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run released some healthy shopper guidelines for customers to follow while in the mall.

