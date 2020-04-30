7 Iconic Rock Bands That Have Played at The Chance

The Chance Theater Theater has a history in the Hudson Valley that goes way back. But for today, we’ll only go back as far as the 1970s. There was Frivolous Sal’s Last Chance, The Last Chance, and finally The Chance. And there were probably a few different incarnations before and in between the ones I just mentioned. Through the years, The Chance has continued to bring us great live entertainment, including some unbelievably iconic bands. Here are just a few of the rock and roll superstars to grace the stage at The Chance.

And there you have it, some of the most iconic bands to play at The Chance. There are tons of other great artists including Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Warren Zevon, Foreigner, Ted Nugent and a slew of others. What the best show you ever saw at The Chance? I’d love to hear your story.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: