7 Hudson Valley Businesses Pay Their Respects to Fallen Heroes

On August 26th, 2021, 13 servicemen and women lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The names of the fallen soldiers are as follows, according to CNBC:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23

Businesses around the US took part in tributes to these fallen soldiers by reserving tables and pouring 13 drinks for each life lost. Several Hudson Valley restaurants also took part in the tribute, creating beautiful table settings for the fallen.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families struggling with the loss of their loved ones at this time.

Take a look at some of the heartfelt memorials created by local businesses across the Hudson Valley.