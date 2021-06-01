Why bother with the waterfront when you can literally be ON the water?

Summer is here and it is that time of year when we will flock to our favorite lake for vacation, and to admire some of the amazing waterfront real estate. Maybe like me most places like this are let's just say a little over budget (HA!), but it is still nice to dream am I right?

The photos below of this $7.5 Million camp for sale on Lake George show one of those dream spots. This listing located at 27 Antigua Road from Zillow features over 4,700 square feet of living space, 15 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms across several dwellings. This includes the stunning, Gilded Era main mansion and my favorite feature, a boathouse that literally rests on the water along its 663 feet of Lake George shoreline. My ultimate goal in life is to live as close to the water's edge as possible. Crossing over the edge is even better! Check out the photos below!

Lake George Camp Features Boathouse ON The Water