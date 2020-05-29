6 Foods I Hate That Everyone Else Loves

My friends say I have an immature palate. I think I have a sensitive palate. I’ve even been told I’m a supertaster. Whatever you want to call it, I’m apparently a pain in the butt to cook for. Because I hate things that other people love.

Now you know 6 things that I hate, and someday if you’ve got an hour or two, I’ll tell you about the 600 other things on my list.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: