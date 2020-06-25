5 Ways to Rid Your Yard of Pests
These are five ways to eliminate gophers and chipmunks from your yard, as suggested by you.
I have been experiencing issues with gophers and chipmunks eating everything I try to grow. I did learn that apparently they don't like to eat pepper plants, so I've had some success with them.
Everything else I've attempted to grow has been eaten right when I think it's going to grow and be plentiful. So I asked you to suggest ways to eliminate these pests from your yard.
