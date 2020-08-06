5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Walkway Over the Hudson

The Walkaway Over the Hudson, has been an integral part of the Hudson Valley since it was first used as a railroad bridge in 1889. Have you been on it since it opened to pedestrian and bicycle traffic in October of 2009?

Here are a few things that you might not know about one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Hudson Valley:

Next time you take a walk across this popular Hudson Valley tourist attraction, keep these things in mind. Thank you to the Walkway.org, for information to make this article possible.