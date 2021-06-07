5 Special Things About Mahopac, New York

We ❤ Mahopac!

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we kick off the work week by celebrating one lucky town with the Wolf hometown of the week. Each Monday we welcome one lucky Wolf listener on the air to give our "Wheel o' Towns" a spin and if it lands on the town you pick, we hook you up with a gift card that you can use to spend in the hometown of the week. This week our contestant picked Rhinebeck, Jess gave it a spin and it landed on Mahopac.

Unlucky for our contestant, but GREAT for Mahopac, because now we get to learn all about Mahopac!!! If we ever find ourselves in Mahopac, in Putnam County, what are some of the things we should try out? Is there a fun fact that we need to know about when it comes to Mahopac? Call or text us through the Wolf app. Here's what we have so far....

Joe Torre Lived on Lake Mahopac

Former baseball player and New York Yankee manager once owned a house on Lake Mahopac. According to Jess' dad (he used to deliver for FedEx in Mahopac) Torre once lived on West Lake Blvd.

Best Car Wash in Putnam County

Karen called us to let us know about the Iguana Wanna Carwash, located right on 6 in Mahopac. She told us they are "simply the best car wash and detail place ANYWHERE!"

Cleanliest Public Bathroom

If you ever travel the Taconic State Parkway and need a quick bathroom break, the Flory's Mobil on Bryant Pond Rd has one of the cleanest public bathrooms I've been in. I've stopped many times and always use the ones that are located outside of the store, spotless! It's also a great place for coffee and sandwiches.

Sweet Library

A few years back my daughter Julianna had a soccer meeting in Mahopac, after my son Jackson and I dropped her off we drove around looking for something to do. That's when we stumbled on the Mahopac Library. It's right on Rt 6 and if you like books and FREE things for kids, you have to check them out.

Hibachi with a View

Christina from Danbury texted us that, "If you like Japanese food and hibachi, Kobu in Mahopac is the place to go. They have outdoor seating looking out to Lake Mahopac."

What did we miss? Call or text us through the Wolf app and be listening every Monday for a new Wolf hometown of the week.

Restored 19th-Century Kingston Schoolhouse One of the Most Popular Airbnb's of 2020 When you think of taking a vacation you might not be thinking of going to a school but once you get a look at this Kingston New York Airbnb that made Airbnb's Most Popular list for 2020 you may think differently. A restored 19th century Schoolhouse converted into a year round weekend retreat maybe just what you need for some rest and relaxation.